Speech to Text for Huntsville Havoc Take Down Knoxville Ice Bears

the defending sphl champs the huntsville havoc traveled up to knoxville to face the ice bears in game two of the second round of playoffs. in the first period, connor schmidt fires to the goal and it's hit in by kyle sharkey. the havoc score on the power play, one nothing now the ice bears try to make a comeback in the second period, a goal here by david brancik makes the score 2-1. then in the third period, ice bears spencer metcalfe ties the game up with uner four minutes to play and that sends things into overtime in knoxville. but with under 11 to play in overtime, nolan kaiser fires to the goal and it goes in! the final score 3-2. the havoc advances to the president's cup championship for the second year in a row! it will be an all alabama president's cup finals series! the havoc will travel down to birmingham to take on the bulls in a best of three game series starting