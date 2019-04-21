Speech to Text for ONE PERSON SENT TO THE HOSPITAL AFTER WRECK IN HUNTSVILLE

one person is in the hospital tonight following a wreck on hobbs island road here in huntsville. it happened near the intersection of hobbs island road and bill matthews road and tonight people who live along the road tell waay31 they're worried about their own safety. thanks for joining us tonight. i'm will robinson-smith. waay31s sierra phillips spoke with neighbors about what changes they'd like to see on the road. ll- i'm here on hobbs island road right where the accident happened that deputies say sent one to huntsville hospital. the county commissioner over this area told waay31 safety improvements are on the way for this stretch of road, but people who live here tell me they want change right now. lawler- "there they go....motorcycles...its unbelievable how fast they go" patricia lawler tells me she's no stranger to fast drivers. lawler - "they drive it like an interstate" since december - waay31 has been here on hobbs island road to report on four wrecks. you're looking at video shot in december, january, and earlier this month of wrecks just here along hobbs island. lawler says this road has always been an issue -- but its been even worse in recent months. lawler- "ever since cecil ashburn closed i'm sure the traffic has more than doubled" commissioner craig hill told waay31 improvements are on the way -- like a guardrail and reflectors. neighbors i talk with say the safety precautions should go a step further. lawler- "if we had police presence around maybe they would slow down" we don't know what caused saturday morning's accident just yet. but lawler says she hopes while we wait for more safety improvements, drivers take a second and slow down. lawler "they've got this straight stretch and take advantage of it...one of these days they're gonna be at the phone pole and they wont be back either" in huntsville, sierra phillips waay31 news. troopers have not released any more details on the condition of the driver from the wreck earlier