Speech to Text for FIRE, SMOKE DAMAGES HOME IN HARVEST

southeast. new at 5. right now -- officials are investigating a fire in harvest. firefighters rushed to populus dr. after the fire alarm went off inside a home on that street shortly before 3 this afternoon. waay31s sierra phillips is live where she talked to firefighters to find out more about the damage inside, sierra? firefighters here tell me the fire stayed mostly in one room, but smoke damage has filled the house. i'll move out of your way so you can see some of the damage on the outside. the fire actually broke through the ceiling and damaged the roof. volunteer fire fighters from harvest, toney, and monrovia fire departments worked to put the fire out. it burned for around 30 minutes total. firefighters tell me the whole family and their pet were at the vet when it happened. no one was injured as a result of the fire. reporting live in harvest,