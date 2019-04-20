Speech to Text for Railroad Crossing Safety Campaign Launched

911 what's your emergency? ummm there's a car, an suv, it tried to go through. it tried to beat the train. it's a problem that the u.s department of transportation says has become way too common. every 4 hours, a person or vehicle is hit by a train at a rail crossing! waay 31's alex torres-perez examines how common the problem is and why people think this campaign might help. ll: will this memorial next to me is in honor of the 2 people who died last april when their car got hit by a train. the u.s. department of transportation hopes their campaign can help save people's lives. 270 people were killed at railroad crossings last year alone. 99 of those deaths happened because the driver went around lowered crossing gate arms. last april, sarah mccalum and derek collier died when their car drove through the railroad crossing gates on moores mill road and got hit by a train. the department of transportation says it saw the highest number of deaths in a decade of people driving around crossing gate arms and getting involved in an accident. it's something some drivers are shocked to hear. "to me that's crazy. i mean what are you thinking?" that's why the us d-o-t relaunched their 5.6 million dollar campaign to tell drivers to stop because trains can't and the consequences can be deadly. "it's still hard to believe she's really gone." charlene threats still gets emotional when she thinks of how she lost her 17 year old daughter last summer. "she was everything." jazzmyne ashworth died when the car she was riding in tried to cut in front of an incoming train but didn't make it. "i can hear her say 'make it count mom. make this day count.'" threats founded the jazzmyne ashworth project to advocate for the need of railroad crossing safety and to prevent more deaths from happening. charlene threats 2:43-2:54 "she would have wanted me to waay 31 reached out to state troopers to see how common this problem is here in alabama. they