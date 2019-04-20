Speech to Text for Sam Hartley Kicking Through the Record Books

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sam hartley has been playing soccer since he was seven. now as a high school senior, he's kicking through both school and state records. sam hartley: "i was just, i was like here it is. with encouragement from his coach, sam hartley went into randolph's game at columbia knowing he was close to breaking the school record for career goals. coach tomlinson: "i pulled him aside and let him know that i thought it was within reach." he's already scored 36 times this season, so it didn't take long for hartley to do what he does best. sam hartley: "i knew that was the goal. i saw all my teammates they were all clapping. it was pretty cool." coach tomlinson: "in great fashion, as sam always does, he scores the goal, he turns back and goes right to his teammates." hartley says he broke the 22 year old school record of 96 goals by not letting the idea of breaking the record control the way he plays. sam hartley: "during the game, i like to, when i see the midfielders dribble up, i like to sort of check off and make those sort of runs. they're great about getting me those balls if i'm in the right place and from there i can hit." raiders coach alex tomlinson says he thinks hartley can reach 100 goals before the season is over. coach tomlinson: "he took that challenge on like he does everything else, head on." even with all that's going on hartley still doesn't take all the credit for his success. sam hartley: "i'm lucky to have them. i just wanted to give them some love because they give me a lot of love." sam hartley not only broke the school record, but he also will go into the alabama state record books at the end of this season. and the raiders season is still far from over. they're looking for their third-straight state ring. that journey begins next