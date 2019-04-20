Speech to Text for Morgan County flooding victims won't receive disaster funds

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new tonight at ten... families in morgan county hit hard by flooding in february will not be eligible for federal funds... following president trump declaring 10 counties in alabama disaster zones... according to the morgan county emergency management director - the county did not meet the minimum threshold of damaged homes for the county to qualify. so the only federal funds coming to morgan county will be to cover damage to city and county-owned infrastructure... waay 31's kody fisher is live on river loop road... which was hit hard during the february flooding... in february... people who live in this neighborhood had to use boats... or lifted trucks to even get in and out of the area... linda kelley says she had about a foot and a half of water in her garage... which caused a significant amount of damage... linda kelley/impacted by flooding "a lot of the memories." holiday decorations... furniture... and things created by her husband... linda kelley/impacted by flooding "things he had done and i hate to lose a lot of that, but its just nothing we can do about it." federal funds are for homes where water gets into the living area... so kelley knew no matter what, she would not qualify... but insurance became a challenge as well... linda kelley/impacted by flooding "i have a deductible that's $2,000 dollars and i knew that i didn't have enough to cover that." so now she's throwing out all the water damaged items into this dumpster... nats: kelley was still holding out hope that federal funds would be available to help her neighbors who's homes flooded. linda kelley/impacted by flooding "it's just kinda not really fair, especially the ones that was hit harder than me." but just like they did during the flooding... kelley says they'll all band together and help one another.. linda kelley/impacted by flooding "we'll handle it. we always have. we always will." the morgan county emergency management agency director told me they will meet with the state emergency management agency soon to determine which infrastructure repair projects will be covered by federal funds. reporting live in morgan county... kody fisher... waay 31