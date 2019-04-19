Speech to Text for John Cole Norris commits to Roane State Community College

huntsville high senior john cole norris announced he's officially committed to play basketball at roane state community college next year. norris was a key player in the panthers state title run this past season. the senior scored 22 points in the panthers season ending game against hoover, and now he's getting to take his talents to roane state to continue his basketball career!