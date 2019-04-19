Clear

Tobacco Buying Age to 21

There is a push to pass a law which would raise the legal age to buy tobacco to 21. Many states and cities have already implemented such restrictions. Some think the bill would effectively protect younger people from getting addicted. Others don't want the extra bureaucracy and say adults who can be drafted and vote should be allowed to make their own decisions about tobacco.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 7:27 PM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2019 7:27 PM
Posted By: Caylah Coffeen

Speech to Text for Tobacco Buying Age to 21

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

there's a push to raise the age to purchase tobacco up everywhere in the country - up to 21. senate majority leader mitch mcconnell says he'll introduce a bill next month. it comes at a time when many communities have already made the change. we sent waay-31's alexis scott to find out just how effective those "tobacco 21" laws have been. alexis? twelve states have passed legislation that raises the age to buy tobacco to 21.. on your screen you can see a list of those states.. also -- at least 450 cities have raised the age to buy tobacco including new york city, chicago and
Huntsville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events