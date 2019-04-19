Clear

Human Trafficking Massage Parlor Bust

Four massage parlors have been shut down across North Alabama for being fronts for human trafficking. The workers at the massage parlors were from China, did not speak English and were forced to live in horrible conditions. They were transported to and from the massage parlors in groups and were forced to work long hours and provide sex.

the state attorney general says four north alabama massage parlors - were fronts for human trafficking! investigators shut down the "massage and foot care" parlors in huntsville, madison, and decatur. and the "health massage" parlor in huntsville. waay 31's sydney martin has been digging through the court documents all day and getting reaction from surrounding businesses. sydney, tell us about the action the state has taken. the attorney general says this is the first time he's used alabama's civil human trafficking law. he said it allowed his office to move in quickly and seize assets, to shut the parlors
