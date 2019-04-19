Speech to Text for Growing up Von Braun

he's the man credited with putting the "rocket" in rocket city - dr. wernher von braun the first director of the marshall space flight center. he spearheaded nasa's race into space - putting huntsville on the map and becoming a household name doing it. but he was also a family man. he and his wife raised three children here. recently i had the chance to talk to the other dr. von braun margrit about growing up in huntsville - with a world- famous father - and the ground-breaking work he did here. "you know, looking back, i'm always amazed at how clueless i am and was about it." "this is what we call the saturn v..." we met under her father's greatest professional achievement the saturn v rocket. margrit von braun admits, as a child, she was always a bit confused by her father's celebrity. "because i think when you're a kid you just whatever is your normal you don't think about that much." for margrit, her younger brother peter, and older sister iris, growing up in huntsville, and witnessing first-hand the fruition of the greatest technological achievement of all time was their 'normal.' "so we didn't think of it as particularly amazing that we were going to the moon. it was just something we were going to do!" margrit was born and raised here. huntsville is her hometown and she has fond memories of her childhood in the rocket city, even if her experiences were decidedly other-worldly when compared to the rest of us... "we did have astronauts over for dinner. but, again, it was just like, 'well who's that guy?' you know? hahahaha." margrit von braun didn't follow in her famous father's footsteps. but his work did inspire her career. this view of "earthrise" from apollo 8 inspired her to pursue environmental engineering, improving this planet rather than her father's passion for discovering new ones. "pictures of myself, my brother and my sister..." standing in front of a mock-up of her father's office, now on display at the us space and rocket center, she recalls marshall space flight center through the eyes of a child. "i remember going on the weekend one time with my sister and we got to roller skate up and down the halls. that was pretty fun." despite the pressure her father and his team must have been under to keep the apollo mission on track, she says her father never put the saturn project ahead of his family. "we never felt like he wasn't there for us. when he was there, he didn't want to talk about work. he wanted to know what we were up to." they ate dinner as a family. and had fun together. sundays were family days - cookouts and watersports - and hours of boating on lake guntersville. "we waterskied and swam and played. and that was a day when he didn't take his briefcase. that was really a sacred day for the family." believe it or not, the man who could design some of the most complex machines on the planet, margrit says, wasn't much help much around the house! "he was not the most handy person. there the stereotype of a rocket scientist probably comes true that they can't really hammer a nail and stuff like that." margrit understands the place her father holds in history. it's the place he holds in her heart that she treasures most. "'oh your dad's wernher von braun!' i mean i still get that occasionally. but, again, he was just my dad. i just knew him as my father." margrit says her dad would've loved to ride one of his rockets into space. instead, he took up the new sport of scuba diving and taught his kids. she says it was the closest he could come to the weightlessness