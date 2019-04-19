Speech to Text for New entertainment district planned in Fort Payne

city's 2019 budget. new at 6. a new entertainment district could be coming to fort payne. the development would be located in the little river canyon national preserve. and officials say it would mean big business for the county. we sent waay31s sierra phillips to get the "lay of the land" and find out what changes could be on the way. me "i'm here at little river canyon nature preserve. right now these plans are just preliminary but they include things like a hotel and tree houses that would go just over there and student dorms that would go over there, people in the area tell me they're excited about what this could mean for dekalb county." jones - "that would be great anytime they can bring jobs to our industry and our area" meg jones lives in dekalb county -- she tells me she's not one of the half a million visitors to little river canyon preserve each year. but if this proposed development happens, she might start coming. jones " that's amazing for our county." sewell- "they're definitely dreams and all of that is in the process of being solidified." this week the fort payne city council approved the possibility of legislation that would help green light the project in the future. beth sewell works at the park and told me these new developments would help make dekalb county a travel destination. sewell "if we had a hotel here its really going to encourage people to stay here but also to come here" the development will be designed to keep sustainability in mind. sewell "they're going to make sure to honor the same concepts with being as environmentally friendly as we are with this building, with that building as well" but there's still plenty of planning that needs to happen before anyone can book their reservation. meanwhile jones says she's excited about the possibility of having more opportunities for family fun close to home. jones "we go 3 hours away to do that, in gatlinburg, so hopefully they can spend some of our money locally, that would be great." in dekalb county sierra phillips, waay31 news. a developer hasn't been chosen for the project and a construction date has yet to be set. the property where the development would be built is owned by jacksonville state university.