Speech to Text for Lawrence Co. Inmate with Murderous Intent

the southeast. a man charged with child sex crimes - is now accused in a "murder for hire" plot! the lawrence county sheriff's office says - kenneth mcdonald - tried to have someone killed who was connected to his case. and he did all the arranging from behind bars. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the jail after uncovering more details about the case. scottie?