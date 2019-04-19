Speech to Text for Rockpile Recreation Area hit hard by February flooding

on april 29th. new this evening... we're getting a closer look at all the damage the february floods caused at federal recreation areas. the tennessee valley authority says it has documented about 1.5 million dollars in damage. one of the hardest-hit areas is the rockpile rec area in the shoals. waay31s breken terry toured the damage today and shows us how long it will take to repair. i am here at tvas rockpile recreation area in muscle shoals and its still is because of flood damage. tva officials tell me where im standing the water was about six feet high. sorrell- were just devastated to see what's happened down there. andrew sorrell tells us tva's rockpile holds one of his best memories. sorrell- the rockpile is actually the place where i proposed to my wife about two and a half years ago so it's always been a really special place to me. the park was swallowed up in february's floods as tva spilled billions of gallons of water through wilson dam, right next to the park. tva recreation specialist derek south tells us the boat dock took a lot of damage and isn't safe. it will have to be replaced and so will the bathrooms. south- we've got a lot of work going on and this building is compromised we don't want anyone inside of it because it could fall at any time. the floodwaters swept away parts of the playground too. south- it looks okay but it has quite a bit of damage. there are some slides missing and some loose bolts and stuff so we are making sure the company that built it will come in and inspect it. the flood also damaged the road to the waterfall where sorrell proposed to his wife. the road will have to be fixed. sorrell hopes that will be done by their anniversary. sorrell- my wife and i always go back down there on october 29th every year it's kind of a special day for us. i hope it will be at least be fixed by then but i am disappointed for all the people that go down there during the summer. look live tag: tva officials tell us they hope to have the boat ramp at the rockpile open at the beginning of summer but it's going to take at least until midsummer for the entire park to be open. in muscle shoals bt waay31 news. tva tells us the gates to the rockpile will be locked. they do not want anyone walking down to the park for