Speech to Text for Kate'S Friday Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of space. a shower here and there can't be ruled out early saturday morning. however, through the morning, clouds thin and temperatures finally start warming. highs only reach the lower 60s, but it will be 5 to 10 degrees "warmer" than friday. easter sunday, we'll have a chilly morning but the afternoon will be spectacular. temperatures start in the lower 40s and under a sunny sky, highs climb to the upper 70s. if you're sick of hearing about severe weather, you'll enjoy the next few days. it stays quiet through at least the middle of next week and the next decent shot at rain isn't until next thursday. and this weekend come hang out with waay 31's rob elvington at the 49th anniversary celebration of earth day at monte sano state park. the family bike ride for tomorrow's earth day festival is cancelled, but festival itself is still a go. there will be food and drinks along with plenty of other activities. that event takes place from 10-3-- rob will be there around one. it's 10 dollars per vehicle for entry into the event.