Speech to Text for Civil action taken in human trafficking operation

we're learning more tonight about a new human trafficking law that allowed the attorney general to shut down four north alabama massage parlors. steve marshall's office says it's the first time they've used the civil provision of the law. the state shut down "massage footcare parlors" in huntsville, madison and decatur... as well as a "health massage parlor" in huntsville. waay 31's sydney martin is digging into the law to show us how it's a game changer in fighting human trafficking. alabama house bill 3-0-5 was signed into law in 2018. it gives the attorney general the ability to go after businesses in a civil manner before criminal charges are ever filed. the bill states the attorney general's office can go in to businesses and seize assets if it has reason to believe human trafficking is going on inside... that's what the attorney general's office did at multiple businesses in madison and morgan county on thursday. the bill removes the statute of limitations for the attorney general's office ... meaning it can seek civil relief at anytime. madison county assistant district attorney tim gann explained the threshold in a civil case is much lower than in a criminal case, meaning they don't need probably cause, only reason to believe there's trafficking. while evidence is collected in the civil investigation ..criminal components may come to light -- and that's when criminal charges could be brought. the attorney general's office told us it had no comment, when we asked about the potential for criminal charges in this case. syd, "the attorney general's office has not said how many victims there are or where they are being held for safety reasons. in huntsville sm waay 31 news." the new provisions also established sleeping overnight in a massage therapy business is misconduct -- and could result in disciplinary action by the massage therapy board. the board told waay 31 the four businesses had various violations to the board's rules and regulations -- we're working to learn if this was one of them.