Marshall County experiencing emergency weather radio shortage

as we're keeping an eye on upcoming severe weather here, anyone trying to buy an emergency weather radio in marshall county will have do some extra searching. emergency management officials say right now those radios are sold out almost everywhere in the county. we sent waay31s sierra phillips to marshall county to find out where you can get one. officials tell me, right now, weather radios like this one are hard to find in marshall county. this comes after last weeks ef1-tornado in marshall county and weekend storms inspired more people to get one of their own. this hardware store in guntersville just got a new shipment of these this morning.... just in time for another round of potential storms tomorrow night. bottomlee- "my mother, she's 83 years old, and she has to have that weather radio" luckily for roger bottomlee, he already has a weather radio, but if you're looking for one for potential storms thursday night--- you might have some trouble in marshall county. hodges- "we've had probably 20- 25 calls for them just this past week" brandon hodges works at a hardware store in guntersville-- he says this week, they completely ran out of the national oceanic and atmospheric association weather radios and had to turn costumers away. hodges- "people are becoming more weather aware so, in turn, we've sold a lot of weather radios" marshall county emergency management officials say having that tool is extremely important when bad weather hits. and with last weeks storms and storms on the way, just about every store in marshall county was sold out! hodges- "luckily we have gotten some back in today" emergency management even took to facebook asking the public for help finding stores with weather radios for sale. kholtin "i have the alerts on my phone." kholtin payne told me he's just relied on weather alerts from the waay31 weather app so far, but plans to try and get a weather radio when stores restock their shelves. payne "i'll get one....yeah i'll get one" if you do end up getting a brand new weather radio, emergency management officials here in marshall county say they'll help you program it. for more information on how to get it programmed head to waaytv.com live in guntersville, sierra phillips, waay31 news