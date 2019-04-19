Clear

Lawrence County murder arrest

Additional charges for inmate.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 12:17 PM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2019 12:17 PM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Lawrence County murder arrest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

information about the case.. and onto more breaking news... lawrence county sheriffs deputies have filed additional charges for a man they say was trying to have someone murdered... 42 year old kenneth mcdonald has been in the lawrence county jail since early march. where he faces multiple charges including multiple rape charges, incest and wilful abuse and torture of a child. some of the sex crimes allegedly involved children as well. sheriff's investigators along with the narcotics division determined mcdonald was trying to solicit the murder of someone in order to affect the charges against him. mcdonald
Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events