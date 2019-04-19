Speech to Text for Additional Changes for Inmate

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more information about the case.. and onto more breaking news... lawrence county sheriffs deputies have filed additional charges for a man they say was trying to have someone murdered... 42 year old kenneth mcdonald has been in the lawrence county jail since early march. where he faces multiple charges including multiple rape charges, incest and wilful abuse and torture of a child. some of the sex crimes allegedly involved children as well. sheriff's investigators along with the narcotics division determined mcdonald was trying to solicit the murder of someone in order to affect the charges against him. mcdonald