Additional Changes for Inmate

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 11:43 AM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2019 11:43 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

more information about the case.. and onto more breaking news... lawrence county sheriffs deputies have filed additional charges for a man they say was trying to have someone murdered... 42 year old kenneth mcdonald has been in the lawrence county jail since early march. where he faces multiple charges including multiple rape charges, incest and wilful abuse and torture of a child. some of the sex crimes allegedly involved children as well. sheriff's investigators along with the narcotics division determined mcdonald was trying to solicit the murder of someone in order to affect the charges against him. mcdonald
