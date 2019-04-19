Speech to Text for Massage Parlors Found Offering Sex Services

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we begin with breking news at midday the alabama board of massage therapy confirms 3 massage parlors are under investigation after the board recieved complaints of sexual services being offered at the businesses.. in the last 10 minutes, we learned attorney general steve marshall filed a restraining order against the businesses because they were operating a human trafficking enterprise! this is the state's first civil human trafficking case! this is video of one of the businesses..health massage on university drive in huntsville... the second is massage foot care in madison and the third is massage foot care in decatur. in the attorney general's legal complaint, it says the parlor's employees were expected to engage in sexual acts with the businesses' customers. the victims who were of chinese nationality were kept in the business owner's home in terrible conditions according to ag steve marshall! at this time, we do not know how many victims there are. the madison county sheriffs office assisted in removing property from the two businesses in the county... decatur police say also also helped in removing property from massage and foot care... we will keep you updated as we learn