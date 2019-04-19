Speech to Text for Animal Services No Longer Taking Animals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

area. happening today-- the florence-lauderdale animal services will no longer take in animals while it moves to their new location. although florence- lauderdale animal services will not accept any new animals into the current shelter, it will continue to assist with owner surrenders by appointment only. the move is is expected