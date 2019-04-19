Clear

Officers Honored At HPD Awards Night

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 11:21 AM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2019 11:21 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

permitting. new this morning- the huntsville police department honored officers during their annual community awards night. thursday night-- chief mcmurray handed out officer of the year awards for each precinct in the department. he also honored people in the community for their involvement in community watch programs throughout the
