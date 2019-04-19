Speech to Text for Fast Cast Friday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. one person is dead after a tree fell on a woman's home in st. clair county. it happened north of pell city. authorities say monica clements died when a tree fell on her home. 2 other people died weather related deaths in mississippi. thankfully .... not much damage reported in north alabama. however, strong winds knocked down a massive tree down at the huntsville botanical garden. the tree was knocked down at the entrance - just off bob wallace avenue in huntsville. sheffield police are asking for your help to identify a burglary suspect. this is the man they are trying to identify. if you have any information on who this may be, please contact sheffield police. happening today. huntsville police will start teaching implicit bias courses. the decision to start the training has been in the works since last year. the group faith in action alabama asked mayor tommy battle to add the training into the 2019 budget. the atlantic is reporting exclusively that former vice president joe bident has decided to run for president in 2020. the magazine said biden will formally announce his candidacy in a video on wednesday. biden would be going up against 18 other democratic hopefuls for the nomination. alyssa? happening today, athens city offices will be closed for good friday. however, sanitation will run as scheduled so make sure to have your trash bins by the curb this