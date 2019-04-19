Speech to Text for Joe Biden to Run for President

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --the atlantic --reporting exclusively --former vice president joe biden --is running for president --the atlantic --make candiacy official with video annoucement --on wednesday --biden was elected to the senate in 1972 --became vice president in 2009 --if elected, oldest prez in american