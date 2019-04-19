Speech to Text for Massage Parlor Raid

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to download on apple and android devices. an investigation into two different local massage parlors is underway this morning-- after the attorney general filed a restraining order against them. this is a story we brought you thursday night. right now we know the businesses are on highway 72 -- with one in madison and the other in huntsville. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at huntsville location with a look at what else we know. good morning greg and alyssa...this story can be a bit confusing so let me break it down for you. i'm at health massage on university drive in huntsville. this is one of two locations being investigated this morning. i'm going to step behind the camera-- you can see there's a court order sign for a restraining order in the window from the attorney general's office. in addition to the location in huntsville...a location in madison called massage and foot care has the same sign in its window. we know the madison county sheriff's office helped remove property from the madison location along with other agencies -- including decatur police. we know there is a massage and foot care location in decatur -- and we're working to confirm if that location is under investigation as well. we have reached out to both the attorney general's office and the alabama board of massage therapy for more information to find out what exactly these businesses are under investigation for. this morning we are still waiting to hear back. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.