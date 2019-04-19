Speech to Text for Man threatens to shoot someone on social media

trail. new information. neighbors are on edge after a man posted a live video on facebook --threatening to shoot someone in their neighborhood! that neighborhood is tanner homes on caroline drive in limestone county. that's where waay 31's scottie kay spent the day talking with folks about the scare. neighbors told her they're going to make sure their doors are locked tonight -- but more than anything -- they just hope police find and arrest the man who posted the frightening video. janice caldwell, lives in limestone co. "i thought they were just riding through, because you hardly ever see the police coming through here. you don't even hardly see them on this road or in this little neighborhood at all." janice caldwell was taken off guard when she saw multiple deputies in front of her home on caroline drive. janice caldwell, lives in limestone co. "you can actually leave your door open at night and not have to worry about anybody coming in or whatever." caldwell had no idea why they were responding until i got there and showed her this video of a man showing off a gun in his backseat, and holding up the gun's magazine. in the video, he talks about how he's planning to shoot that gun in her neighborhood. "i ain't got no felonies. i'm allowed to go shoot guns. i'm going to shoot my guns live, too." janice caldwell, lives in limestone co. "it's crazy. it's really crazy. that's a threat on somebody's life." minutes after the live video ended, the man posted another video of him shooting a gun. that video was labeled "target practice." i spoke with another neighbor who has a young son who plays outside often. he's now worried about his son's safety. concerned neighbor "i didn't know what was going on. i kind of passed by and the hometown police stopped me and kind of looked in my truck to see if the guy was in there. he wasn't." some neighbors believe the police presence scared the man off, but others are worried he may come back. janice caldwell, lives in limestone co. "he might actually think everything's quieted down and might actually come out and do something to somebody. i could be the one sitting out here and he might just start randomly shooting." no arrests have been made at this time. deputies tell us for the man to be arrested -- a victim has to come forward and file a report. in the meantime -- the limestone county sheriff's office tells us they've increased patrols in the area.