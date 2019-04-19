Clear

Raiders soccer player sets record

Randolph played scores 97th goal for school record

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 9:57 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2019 9:57 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Raiders soccer player sets record

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the raiders soccer team gets a little end of the season the raiders soccer team gets a little end of the season treat in the form a school record. sam hartley nabbed his 97 goal, the most career goals in school history. the moment happend during randolph's game at columbia, raiders trying to finish undefeated in 6a, there it is!!!! the ball gets past the goal keeper and sam is in the history books!!! sam tied the previous record from the 90s, april 16, now hes got 97 and counting, heading in to the
