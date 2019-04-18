Clear
Breaking down President's disaster declaration

Colbert County EMA will hold a press conference once they get more clarification from the state on what federal funds the county could get.

Posted By: Morgan Hoover

we're learning more tonight about what the president's disaster declaration could mean for north alabama. he gave the title to 10- counties for february flooding ... including madison, morgan, jackson, dekalb, colbert and franklin. waay31's breken terry is at the colbert county emergency management center tonight ... breken, what does this mean?
