Fast Cast Thursday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. let's start with waay 31's casey albritton. waay 31 meteorologists and emergency management agencies are tracking a storm that could bring severe weather this evening. make sure you have items like flashlights, your cell phone, batteries, and food and water prepared. your safety is our number one priority. download our waay 31 weather app for any weather updates through out the day. greg this morning folks at a hardware store in guntersville say they just got a new shipment of weather radios. this comes after they were completely sold out in marshall county just a day ago. tornados hit there less than a week ago. federal aid is approved for several counties in the tennessee valley after storms moved through earlier this year. colbert, deklab, franklin, jackson, madison and morgan counties all qualify. it's for those business damaged from floods and tornadoes from february into march. that federal aid however-- can only go towards government owned property. happening today the huntsville city schools board of education is expected to vote on a pre-kindergarten tuition proposal. vo if the board votes yes on the proposal tonight it means parents will now have to pay for pre-k education. it could also mean mcnair and jemison could lose 100- thousand dollars from their individual title one funding. pre-k has been free for the last seven years but because of budget constraints the district has to make some changes to programs. will... the kremlin announced that north korean leader kim-jong un will head to russia this month to meet with president validmir putin. no further details were released. the announcement comes on the heels of north korea calling for secretary of state mike pompeo to be removed from nulcear talks with the us. the redacted version of the special counsel's report on russian election interference comes out today. attorney general bill barr will speak about robert mueller's report around 8:30 this