Rob's April 18th Forecast

huntsville animal services on triana boulevard. we have meteorologist rob elvington here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. rob? severe thunderstorms will be possible for the tennessee valley thursday. showers and even some isolated thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon out ahead of the main severe line. the window for strong tosevere thunderstorms is still late afternoon and into the evening. primary hazard will be damaging straight line winds but an isolated tornado will be possible. epxect lingering showers friday into saturday with well below normal temperatures. we quickly start to warm back up by sunday with sunshine. expect highs closer to 80 heading into early next week. and this weekend come hang out with me at the 49th anniversary celebration of earth day at monte sano state park. there will be food and drinks along with plenty of other activities. that event takes place from 10-3-- i'll be there around one. it's 10 dollars per vehicle for entry into the event. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door.