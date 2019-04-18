Speech to Text for Marijuana decriminalization bill advances

the family. the american civil liberties union reports a bill aiming to reduce penalties for marijuana possession passed a senate committee vote today ... waay 31's sarah singleterry talked to law enforcement about the possible changes ... she's live now in huntsville to break down the current law and how it differs from what's being proposed ... this is senate bill 98 ... it was unanimously passed through a senate committee today and now that it seems to be getting some traction ... law enforcement and people are weighing in ... halston burress "this seems to be a step in the right direction" senate bill 98 reduces the penalty for poss marijuana ... and halston burress feels it's at least reasonable ... hb "i think any possession penalty is a stretch" burress told me in terms of crimes he thinks law enforcement has bigger fish to fry ... hb "it's an important bill for law enforcement. it's really important that they don't have to stress over something so small as marijuana." but sergeant tony mac-lee-aye told me new law or not ... the job's still the same ... sgt. tony mcelyea "it really doesn't affect us. we're going to go to work. it doesn't decriminalize marijuana. what it does is change the sentence structure." take a look at how possession penalties could change ... under current law anyone found with less than an ounce of marijuana may be charged with a class a misdemeanor ... more than an ounce is a class c felony ... it's also a felony to have less than an ounce of marijuana individually packaged in three or more packages ... but ... if senate bill 98 is signed into law ... less than an ounce of marijuana becomes a violation punishable by fine of not more than 250 dollars for the first two offenses and not more than 500 dollars for the third offense and beyond ... one to two ounces is a misdemeanor ... and two or more ounces a felony ... for sergeant mac-lee-aye ... the real difference maker is the threshold between a misdemeanor and felony charge ... especially since a felony charge comes with a much higher bond ... tm "i would venture to say that those that would normally get charged with a felony in this situation if this bill is passed but are charged with a misdemeanor would be able to get out of jail a lot easier so that may reduce the population in our jail some." this bill is far from being made law ... up next it will go to the full senate for a vote ... the american civil liberties union reports a similar bill was introduced during last year's session but it failed in committee .. reporting in hsv -- sarah singleterry waay 31 news. over in georgia -- medical marijuana users will soon be able to buy some limited products in their own state. today -- governor brian kemp signed "georgia's hope act". it allows in-state production and selling of low t-h-c oil. medical marijuana has been legal in georgia for some patients since 20-15 -- but its cultivation has not. more than eight-thousand people in georga use medical marijuana products, including people suffering from severe seizures.