Speech to Text for Ariana Powe signs with Alabama A&M

its ariana's dream to play college basketball. the grissom high student has put in the work, set records for the tigers, now she wants to do the same thing at alabama a&m. ariana signed her letter of intent to play basketball for the bulldogs wednesday. some of her high school accolades include the 1,000 point club at grissom, only three players have done that at grissom, shes a two time all state player, and set a single season scoring record last year with 568 points, a lot to build off of in college. i led my team to regionals in the last three years, fun fact this year i led the team in assists, and last year i led them in points so that's pretty cool, i wanted to go far from home but its just something about the facility and the people that felt like home her mom is happy her baby girl is staying near by, so she can watch her play!! congrats again... we're so