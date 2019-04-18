Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Ariana Powe signs with Alabama A&M

The Grissom Tigers signs with the Bulldogs

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 10:37 PM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2019 10:37 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for Ariana Powe signs with Alabama A&M

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

its ariana's dream to play college basketball. the grissom high student has put in the work, set records for the tigers, now she wants to do the same thing at alabama a&m. ariana signed her letter of intent to play basketball for the bulldogs wednesday. some of her high school accolades include the 1,000 point club at grissom, only three players have done that at grissom, shes a two time all state player, and set a single season scoring record last year with 568 points, a lot to build off of in college. i led my team to regionals in the last three years, fun fact this year i led the team in assists, and last year i led them in points so that's pretty cool, i wanted to go far from home but its just something about the facility and the people that felt like home her mom is happy her baby girl is staying near by, so she can watch her play!! congrats again... we're so
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events