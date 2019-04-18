Speech to Text for Mandatory curfew in effect after altercation at Alabama A&M

and android devices. new at ten. right now students at alabama a-and-m university in huntsville are under a mandatory curfew following an incident on campus tuesday night. a university spokesman calls it -- altercation -- waay 31's kody fisher is live near the university... he's doing some digging to find out exactly what happened... in the last hour the university told me a school officer has a bruised shoulder from the altercation on tuesday night... and that they are actively investigating what happened... in a statement... the university told waay 31 an altercation between individuals happened on tuesday night... but it did not include weapons... other students were notified around 11 p.m... the university did not give us a copy of the message sent to students when we asked by email... waay 31 asked the university how many people were involved... and if any of them were arrested... a spokesman told us they did not have numbers for how many people were involved... and they were not informed of any arrests.. huntsville police told waay 31 they were not called during the incident... in the mean time... the university said the curfew is in place...to reduce foot traffic and to reduce the gathering of nonacademic large groupings or activities not sponsored by the university. one student is not sure how to feel about it... jashanique parker/alabama a&m student "i'm real like 50-50 about it. i really appreciate them putting the curfew, cause it probably can stop a lot of stuff, you know what i'm sayin'? but at the same time it's like we grown." the university told waay 31 the curfew will be in effect until the investigation is finalized... and they will handle violations of the curfew on a case by case basis... waay 31 was told the officer is being treated and is