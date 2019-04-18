Speech to Text for Dylan Howard and Alabama A&M Signing Ceremony

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

recent months. alabama a&m basketball welcomed a new class of players in to their bull dog family.. its the first signing class for dylan howard as the head coach of a&m. howard is very proud of signing some of the top basketball players in the state. he smiled from ear to ear addressing fans and parents on campus this afternoon. two players are from huntsville! first is mason ellison from lee. coach howard says he'll be big for the bulldogs. and we know mason is a fierce compeitior, and hes not going to back down from anyone, we know that's a testiment to his dad sitting back there in the middle. the other local player in this years' bulldog class is garret hicks from james clemens. he signed today with alabama a&m. howard says hicks is sharp at the free throw line, shooting 90 percent. he can get the ball in the net from the field too. we had trouble scoring this year, and this is one of garret's strengths. as you can see he can play above the rim, and he can score the ball ad-lib sports cross talk