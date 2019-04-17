Speech to Text for Muscle Shoals Elementary Principle Abruptly Resigns

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

not be released. the muscle shoals city school system will not say why an elementary school principal was placed on leave then abruptly resigned/ alan willing-ham was the principal at mcbride elementary school. he worked in education for more than 20 years when the school system placed him on leave sunday. waay31's breken terry is live at mcbride elementary school... where parents and teachers are trying to figure out exactly what happened. i am here at mcbride elementary school where willingham was the principal for two years. this morning in a special called meeting the school board accepted his resignation but wouldn't tell us nor parents why willingham was placed on leave then resigned. many parents waay31 spoke with did not want to go on camera out of fears of retaliation and some just didn't want to speak on the matter. one parent did tell us he thought willingham was a nice guy, but still wanted to know why he was placed on leave then resigned wednesday morning. lindsey- he's been a long time educator and a long time employee and he did bring a lot to the school system and did a lot for the school system in the years that he was with us. muscle shoals superintendent brian lindsey told waay31 the district doesn't discuss personnel matters but said the circumstances surrounding willingham's resignation did not involve students. lindsey- it has nothing to do with students and no impact or involvement with students what so ever. lindsey did tell me some information was brought to him last week and that's when he and the school board decided to place willingham on leave, but he wouldn't say what that information is or who it came from. lindsey- some things we looked at and like i said after some things he and i discussed he felt like it was in his best interest to resign. many parents have reached out to waay31 wanting to know why willingham resigned we took those parent concerns to lindsey. lindsey- well it's like i said i just don't comment on personnel matters due to the confidentially of information and to our employees. we also reached out to willingham for a comment but haven't heard back from him. live in muscle shoals bt waay31 news.