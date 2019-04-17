Speech to Text for Doctors Arrested in Raid

new details... we're hearing from former patients - after federal investigators arrested a madison county doctor for over prescribing prescription drugs. it's part of a massive multi-state bust. celia lloyd-turney - the medical director and sole physician at "choice medicine" in toney - is charged with prescribing pills, in excess, to patients. two families filed wrongful death lawsuits against her. waay 31's scottie kay is live from the clinic with what patients are saying about the news. scottie? today, we're learning the raid here at choice medicine was a part of a bigger opioid scheme. today, investigators said they arrested and charged 60 people across the appalachian region. including four local doctors. patients of choice medicine tell me they can't believe their doctor is accused of committing such crimes. travian alston, lives nearby "i've been up there on several occasions. when you really don't want to go to the er, you go to the second closest place, and this was the closest place." travian alston is a former patient at choice medicine. travian alston, lives nearby "the environment is nice. the people are nice." so alston was completely surprised when he heard federal investigators arrested celia lloyd-turney. the director and physician of the clinic, travian alston, lives nearby "she seemed like a caring person. she was always looking out and always cared for her patients. she'd ask how they're doing, talk with the families and whatnot; so seeing this incident, it's really shocking. according to a grand jury indictment, lloyd-turney prescribed excessive quantities of controlled substances to the same patients several times per month, resulting in prescriptions that gave patients access to as many as fifteen pills per day. the indictment states she prescribed dangerous combinations of drugs known to heighten the risk of overdose and death. the indictment also says lloyd- turney signed blank prescription forms to be completed by her staff when she wasn't there. travian alston, lives nearby "it's like a 'wow!' like a big 'wow!' because you would never think she'd be the type of person to do something like that." and he's not the only former patient stunned by the news. derrick chandler, lives nearby "i'm shocked because, whenever i needed to, i could go up to that doctor's office and get a check-up. she would know what's wrong with me and she'd prescribe me medicine, and i'd end up feeling better." lloyd-turney is one of four doctors in north alabama facing federal charges. travian alston, lives nearby "i don't know what the doctors are doing today. something has to change or we aren't going to have any doctors." regarding the wrongful death lawsuits filed against doctor lloyd-turney, family members of two former patients state their loved ones died from mixed drug toxicity. one of the lawsuits claims doctor lloyd-turney prescribed nearly six hundred opioid pills to the victim in the two and a half months leading up to her death. reporting in madison county, sk, waay 31 news turney is one of four north alabama doctors charged in the raid. another had a clinic in jones valley. doctor marshall plotka was at phoenix healthcare... we showed you last month when the feds raided his clinic. according to court documents plotka was letting prostitutes live at his home and take drugs like heroin and cocaine! when agents searched his home -- they said they found all kinds of drug paraphernala, including needles and pipes. the documents also said two people overdosed at his home.. if you would like to read plotka's full indictment -- head over to our website waay tv dot com. the department of justice and the department of health and human services announced today that 60 people across several states were arrested.. that includes 31 doctors, 7 pharmacists, 8 nurses and 7 other medical professionals.. they are accused of illegally prescribing and distributing opioids and other dangerous narcotics! according to the department of justice the charges include more than 350 thousand prescriptions and more than 32 million pills! government officials are calling this the largest drug take down in u-s