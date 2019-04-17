Speech to Text for Students Make Pieces For Lockers On ISS

retaliation! new this evening. some lucky students in limestone county are building parts for space! a select group of students at the limestone county career technical center are making components for storage lockers on the international space station. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with some of those students about the out-of- this-world experience. students in the precision machining program here at the limestone county career technical center say it's been a lot of trial and error, but they're proud to know these little parts they're making will play a big role in space. pkg: hunter lovett, student "i love being able to take just a raw piece of metal and make something that's actually useful out of it." hunter lovett 's joined the precision machining program at the limestone county career technical center because he enjoys creating important pieces to bigger puzzles. the junior at ardmore high school never imagined one of those puzzles would blast into space. hunter lovett, student "when i started taking this class, i never expected to be making something for nasa." but, sure enough, he spends part of his day entering codes into this machine, and twenty minutes later, he's made a group of actuators. it's a piece that helps move other items. those actuators will control the opening and closing of storage lockers used by astronauts on the international space station. hunter lovett, student "they're pretty much the little locks that keep the doors closed so that stuff doesn't fall out of them. that's where they'll keep their equipment, food, and supplies." the experience lovett's had in the precision machining class has impacted him so much, he now has a new goal. hunter lovett, student "i'm planning on going into aerospace right when i get out of high school." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news officials