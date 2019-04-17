Speech to Text for Police Department Gets Drone Unit

the huntsville police department is getting going high into the sky to take down criminals. waay 31's sydney martin learned more about the departments new drones and how they could help keep you safe. syd, "huntsville police is currently training 10 of their officers on how to use their drones. they'll be using them out in the field to do their job safely and effectively." whitney somerville, huntsville police officer, "when we go on patrol we will check those uav's out. we will ride around with them in a car. and if an officer needs a uav for an accident or search and rescue we will be able to go to the scene be able to take them out and use them." officer whitney somerville is one of ten huntsville police officers who recently got their pilot's license to fly an unmanned aerial vehicle...commonly known as a drone. huntsville police set up it's own unit and the officers went through more than 40 hours of training in preparation for when they start using the drone for search and rescue, traffic crashes along with serving search warrants. here's video of the drone flying over a staged traffic accident in training..officer s said having this birds eye view will help them do their jobs in a more accurate and effective matter. cameron evergin, huntsville police officer, "take a step back look at the big picture..this is what's going to help us do that." whitney somerville, huntsville police officer, "it's going to make things alot easier...having that aerial view it's something we don't have right now." the officers will also have a drone with night vision... this video from the drone shows what the captured image will look like..something that can help officers at night catch bad guys or in search and rescue situations. all 10 officers said their exctited to be a part of huntsville police's u-a-v unit. cameron evergin, huntsville police officer,"being able to be on the forefront of anything new in the department is actually really good. i'm excited." in huntsville sm waay 31 news. huntsville police said the unit will be a part of the north alabama multi-agency crime center.