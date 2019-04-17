Speech to Text for Student Explains Why He Jumped Off School Bus

for apple and android devices. new information. tonight we are hearing from an 8 year old boy who was riding the school bus tuesday afternoon that intentionally skipped his stop. "it made me cry because i thought i wasnt going to see my mom again" that was travion timmons. he was one of the many students who jumped off of the bus after fearing for his safety. today, huntsville police told waay 31 there are no current charges after officers responded to the intersection of sparkman drive and pulaski pike after an unusual bus ride. waay 31's steven dilsizian is live at the bus stop after spending the day trying to track down what did and did not happen. guys im here along dallas avenue in huntsville - according to apple buses website, this is one of the first stops the bus should have taken. but we now know the bus driver drove right past it -- something the district said was unacceptable. i talked with a parent and a young boy who was on that bus. travion timmons - student on school bus "need a different sot. that's what we just heard at top of show" 8 year old travion timmons takes the school bus to and from his house on dallas avenue every day.... or atleast... he used to. the young boy is too afraid to walk on that bus again. take sot: travion timmons - student on school bus "because i feel like its going to happen again" within the last two hours we learned the details of a police report filed with huntsville police. on tuesday afternoon, huntsville police say the bus driver skipped some bus stops because children would not quote "act right." officers learned the driver needed to get authorization from supervisors to deviate from the specific bus route. and in this case... officers believe he did not have that permission. apple bus company won't comment. the bus driver told police he warned kids to stay in their seats, as they danced to music and jumped out of their seats. he threatened to drive past their stops. and he did. felicia timmons couldn't describe her emotions of how she felt. take sot: felicia timmons - mother of student on school bus "if i could have did what i wanted to.... the guy probably wouldn't be living... really" travion shared with me exactly what was happening. take sot: travion timmons - student on school bus "...dropped all the other kids off... the white kids... and then he took us to jemison hs and we just rode around for a minute and went over to sparkman" and thats when he said a friend took action. take sot: travion timmons - student on school bus "we were scared and crying... so she went to the back and she opened the emergency exit and we jumped out" i have tried contacting apple bus as well as huntsville city schools to see where they are in the investigation and to find out who the bus driver was. i have not heard from either of them. reporting live in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news. waay 31 heard from the school district less than an hour ago. a spokesman said the city school board plans to discuss this incident