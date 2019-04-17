Speech to Text for Parents left in the dark regarding principal resignation

new information... waay 31 is digging into the reasons an elementary school principal was placed on leave only to resign 3 days later - and why it's been difficult to get parents to go on camera about it. alan willingham - the principal at mcbride elementary school was placed on leave sunday and turned in his resignation today in a special called school board meeting in muscle shoals. multiple parents reached out to waay31 about mcbride elementary school principal alan willingham wanting to know why he was placed on leave and resigned. one parent told us they didn't want to go on camera because they own a local business and do some business with the school system and others didn't want to comment on the matter either out of fears of repercussions. unlike almost all other school districts, people in muscle shoals don't vote on school board members. city council appoints them. so some parents are concerned about a lack of checks and balances. off camera, some parents tell me they believe this lets the school district keep them in the dark in situations such as willinghams. muscle shoals superintendent, brian lindsey, told waay31 some information was brought to the district last week concerning willingham and the board made the decision to place him on leave. wednesday morning lindsey said willingham made the choice to resign, but wouldn't say why.... lindsey said the district doesn't comment on personnel matters in any situation but said willingham's circumstances do not involve students in anyway. we went to willingham's home to ask him why he resigned but no one came to the door. the muscle shoals police department says they do not have any investigations into willingham. we have filed an open records request with the school system to obtain his personnel file and maybe shed some light on why he resigned. willingham's resignation will be effective