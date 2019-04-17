Clear

Sexual Abuse Arrest

Sexual Abuse Arrest

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 11:14 AM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2019 11:14 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Sexual Abuse Arrest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay31. also new at midday - a man is in the madison county jail after being arrested for sodomy and sex abuse of a child younger than 12 years old. right now- christopher wade has a 40 thousand dollar bond set. the madison county sheriff's office said since the victim is a juvenile, details of the incident will not be released. the sheriffs office says the abuse was reported at school. wade was arrested tuesday after the accusations were reported monday. the sheriffs office says right now there is
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events