Local Principal Resigns

new at midday - out of the shoals... an elementary school principal resigned this morning-- after being put on paid leave sunday. the muscle shoals city school board accepted the resignation of alan willingham in a special called meeting this morning. he was the principal at mcbride elementary school for two years. waay 31's breken terry is live this morning in muscle shoals - where she's been working to find out why willingham was placed on leave. breken? it was through these doors of the muscle shoals board of education where they accepted willinghams resignation. but the school system will not say why he was placed on leave or why he resigned. it was a quick meeting this morning at the board of education the only item on the agenda was alan willingham. superintendent, brian lindsey, told waay31 he does not discuss personnel matters. we asked him three separate times why willingham was placed on leave and why he resigned. lindsey did tell us the matter does not involve students or impact students at all. "again i don't comment on personnel matters. it's just some information that came to me last week and some things we looked at and like i said after some things he and i discussed he felt like it was in his best interest to resign." lindsey told us they plan on filling willinghams position as soon as possible and they will post his job today. his resignation is effective as of april 19th but he will not be on campus. the muscle shoals police department tells us they have no closed or open investigations on willingham at this time. live in muscle shoals bt