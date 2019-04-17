Speech to Text for Kids jump off Huntsville city school

an investigation is happening this morning after students bailed from the back of a bus. the school bus was carrying huntsville city students. huntsville police say elementary students got off the bus using the emergency exit. that happened at the corner of pulaski pike and sparkman drive yesterday. the kids claim they believed something bad was about to happen to them. waay 31's rodneya ross who is live with a closer look at exactly what happened and what the bus driver had to say. a witness told waay 31 he lives across the street from pulaski pike and sparkman drive and was alerted when he heard kids screaming. he told us he went across the street to make sure everything was okay and found young students using an emergency exit to get off of the bus. the witness said he tried to talk to the bus driver to find out what was going on -- but the driver wouldn't open the door. the driver later told police he passed some stops because the kids were being disruptive and distracting. the witness told us the ordeal was something he had never seen before. everette young/eyewitnes s "i heard children screamin' and then i saw a child open up the back of the bus and then jumped out and then i saw other children jumpin' out of the bus." graphic waay 31 reached out to the bus company who sent us a statement that reads in part quote: "student safety is our top priority...we are investigating a possible incident on one of our buses and will take all appropriate actions after that claim has been investigated." live huntsville city schools told us another bus was sent to the scene to take the students home...and that they're hoping apple bus will quickly come up with a resolution to ensure this doesn't happen again. at this time -- huntsville police say there are no charges filed against the driver. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.