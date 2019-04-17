Clear

Gov. announcement with Huntsville chamber

Announcement on Madison and Limestone counties.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 7:41 AM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2019 7:41 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Gov. announcement with Huntsville chamber

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today-- the madison huntsville chamber of commerce will travel to montgomery-- for a major announcement from governor ivey. waay 31's casey albritton is live this morning with what we know right now. casey? will, alyssa-- i can tell you we don't know much this morning. but here's what i know-- we know the governor will make an announcement for madison and limestone counties-- and when we asked-- huntsville officials said they don't even know what the announcement is. the announcement comes about a week after we learned toyota will invest 50- million dollars to open a manufacturing facility in athens. the facility would create 400 jobs for the area-- and would feed into the mazda toyota plant announced in early 2018. construction for mazda toyota began in november 2018 in limestone county-- and is expected to open in 2021. again, we do not know if governor ivey will be announcing anything related to the mazda-toyota facilities or if she will be announcing something different. the event is scheduled for today at noon in montgomery. reporting in huntsville,
Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events