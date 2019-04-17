Speech to Text for Gov. announcement with Huntsville chamber

happening today-- the madison huntsville chamber of commerce will travel to montgomery-- for a major announcement from governor ivey. waay 31's casey albritton is live this morning with what we know right now. casey? will, alyssa-- i can tell you we don't know much this morning. but here's what i know-- we know the governor will make an announcement for madison and limestone counties-- and when we asked-- huntsville officials said they don't even know what the announcement is. the announcement comes about a week after we learned toyota will invest 50- million dollars to open a manufacturing facility in athens. the facility would create 400 jobs for the area-- and would feed into the mazda toyota plant announced in early 2018. construction for mazda toyota began in november 2018 in limestone county-- and is expected to open in 2021. again, we do not know if governor ivey will be announcing anything related to the mazda-toyota facilities or if she will be announcing something different. the event is scheduled for today at noon in montgomery. reporting in huntsville,