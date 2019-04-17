Speech to Text for Hands on NASA's Future event

criteria. happening today-- celebrating the 50th anniversary of the apollo 11 moon landing. k-b-r-wyle, a provider of technologies, is hosting the "hands on nasa's future" event with kids from the space and rocket center. waay 31's casey albritton is live with a look at the celebration. casey? i'm here at the space and rocket center where the huntsville rocket and space boys and girls club will get to participate in a variety of activities. k-b-r wyle says it has a commitment to stem education. the event will start off with a discussion between the boys and girls club and k-b-r- senior vice president todd may...who is also the former director of marshall space flight center. after the discussion, the kids will get to decorate a k-b- r-wyle rocket with their thumbprints...which will then be entered in a rocket competition later this summer. to wrap the event up, the children will get a pizza party. k-b-r-wyle says they are proud to work with the boys and girls club to inspire young future engineers and astronauts. it has also supported redstone arsenal and the marshall space flight center for over 55 years. the event starts at 4:30pm today. reporting live in huntsville,