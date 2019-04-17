Speech to Text for Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. let's begin with waay 31's casey albritton. today governor ivey will be making an announcement for madison and limestone counties in montgomery. we don't know what exactly she will be announcing... but last week we learned toyota will invest 50 million dollars into a manufacturing facility in athens. again we are unsure what the announcement will be about. that event happens at 12 today. a 19-year-old wanted by authorities is now in the hospital after he ran from police... he was then chased down and bitten by a police k-9.. huntsville police say eugene leslie was arrested near boxwood drive in huntsville. he is now facing multiple charges. happening now, huntsville police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting on medaris road in huntsville police are having a difficult time finding the suspect because they say the two victims invovled are not cooperating with investigators. notre dame will be closed for five to six years. that news breaking in the past half hour from the cathedral's rector. it comes just after france's prime minister announced an international architects' competition to rebuilt the cathedral's spire. he said the competition will hopefully create a spire "adapted to techniques and challenges of our times."