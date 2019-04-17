Clear

Notre Dame to be Closed for 5-6 Years

news i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --in the past 10 minutes --notre dame's rector: --paris cathedral will be closed for five to six years --bishop patrick chauvet --"a segment of the cathedral has been very weakened" --president emanuel macron --said notre dame will be closed for roughly same amount of time --unclear what the church's 67 employees would be doing in the future.
