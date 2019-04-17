Speech to Text for Rob's April 17th Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the 20-16 presidential election. we have meteorologist rob elvington here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. rob? wednesday will bring periods of partly cloudy skies but enough sunshine will break through that afternoon highs will top out near 80 for the tennessee valley. shower and thunderstorm chances will begin as early as thursday morning but the main severe threat will be the late afternoon hours and into the evening thursday. the primary concern for any severe thunderstorms will be damaging winds but an isolated tornado will be possible. expect lingering showers on friday but drier weather will arrive by this weekend.