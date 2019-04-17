Speech to Text for Coach Mark Mincher throws out first pitch

three. moving over to huntsville high school now. former panthers baseball coach march mincher threw out the first pitch before huntsville game tonight against grissom. and it's a perfect strike by the hall of fame coach. mincher was the coach at huntsville from 1985 to 2012. he complied a record of 576 wins, 353 losses, 18 state tournament appearances and won the schools first state title in 2011. coach mincher was inducted into the alabama high school sports hall of