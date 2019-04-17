Clear

Coach Mark Mincher throws out first pitch

The former Huntsville baseball coach was recently inducted into the Alabama High school sports hall of fame

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 10:53 PM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Speech to Text for Coach Mark Mincher throws out first pitch

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

three. moving over to huntsville high school now. former panthers baseball coach march mincher threw out the first pitch before huntsville game tonight against grissom. and it's a perfect strike by the hall of fame coach. mincher was the coach at huntsville from 1985 to 2012. he complied a record of 576 wins, 353 losses, 18 state tournament appearances and won the schools first state title in 2011. coach mincher was inducted into the alabama high school sports hall of
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events