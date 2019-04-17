Speech to Text for Bob Jones Beats Rival James Clemens

rightfully so, because whenever rival james clemens flies into bob jones you know it's going to be a good match up. jumping right into the game, in the bottom of the fifth, bob jones's colten carver hits one hard at the short stop, they'll get the lead runner, go for the double play, but carver is safe at first. carver then advances to second off a pass ball, then does it again and now he's at third. now carver on third, michael strickland on first, strickland makes the jets catcher think he's stealing, forcing a pickle, but the senior makes it safely back to first, and carver will sneak his way home to give bob jones the 6-2 lead. the patriots would score again in the sixth to make it 7-2 and take this one from rival james clemens. winning pitcher cam hill says beating their rival high school is unlike anything else. cam hill/bob jones junior: "it's intense. it's awesome, the game. the atmosphere is crazy especially when you strike out the side or walk off the field and let out some aggression. it's awesome." jared smith: "i mean our guys, they come to work every day and you don't have to really keep firing them up, they know what this rivalry is about and they came out and did their job." bob jones win tonight clenched the 7a area 8 area championship spot. this is the first time since 2013 the patriots have won back to back area titles. but the rivalry continues tomorrow as bob jones heads to james clemens to play game two of