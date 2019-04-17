Speech to Text for Community meeting on police relations

new information. dozens of people showed up to the athens boys and girls club for a community forum with police chief floyd johnson... the chief wouldn't talk about last week's fight at athens high school ... but instead focused on the relationship between the police and the community ... waay 31's sarah singleterry was at the forum ... where there was a heavy focus on race relations ... james weaver "our people of color keep running into the same problems with the same police officers in the same police station." james weaver sat in the audience tuesday night ... he's lived in athens for 25 years ... and after seeing video of a brutal fight inside athens high school ... he decided to speak up ... jw "it was just one incident in a million since i've been here that's happened, and it's all coming to a head now." weaver and several others questioned police action against black people ... not just during the fight but in the entire community ... athens police chief floyd johnson reassured the audience he hires the best people to police the city ...he said they're not perfect and he's open to any suggestions that will make the force better ... i tried to get further comment ... but johnson wouldn't speak on camera ... duane larue with the boys and girls club invited the chief to attend ... and larue told us race relations dominating the conversation wasn't the plan ... duane larue "i didn't want it to turn into that, but i felt like it was respectable." after hearing students talk about the police response to last week's fight .. larue felt the timing of tonight's forum was perfect ... and weaver agrees ... jw "i think we need a lot more of this, a lot more of these discussions to keep going on." sarah: chief johnson did not answer any questions about last week's fight at athens high school ... he said it would be irresponsible for him to comment during an ongoing investigation ... but once the investigation is complete, he'd be happy to come back to the boys and girls club to explain the department's findings ... in athens ss waay 31 news the chief said the investigation is internal ... he says right now he dosen't see a need to bring in